Browns' Myles Garrett voted 2017 Maurice Bassett award winner

Over the past few months, Myles Garrett proved why he was the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The Browns rookie defensive end earned appropriate recognition Tuesday, as he was voted the winner of the Maurice Bassett award, which is given to the team's most outstanding rookie in training camp as voted by the local media.

Garrett joins teammates Christian Kirksey (2014), Danny Shelton (2015) and Carl Nassib (2016) as recipients of the award.

Garrett, who totaled 31 sacks in three seasons at Texas A&M, is expected to play a significant role on a Cleveland defense that shined throughout the preseason.

Since the draft, Garrett earned the praise for his humility and work ethic both on and off the field.

"Of all the guys that I've had a chance to – I've never had a chance to draft the first overall pick, ever, but I have had some pretty high draft picks. He's the one that has jumped out and fit in faster than any of the other ones I have had and I have had some really, really good ones," defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said last month.

"The reason that he moved up the depth chart was because of him and his teammates, not because of my evaluation. One of the things we do is, is when those guys come in the door they are dead last on the depth chart. How do you handle that? How do you handle the locker room? How do you handle the meeting room? How do you handle the field? How do you handle the walk-throughs? How do you handle being humble? How do you handle being respectful? He is a really good young man and a pretty good player, too."