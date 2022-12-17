Browns name 'Inspire Change Changemaker Award' after Jim Brown, honor 2022 recipients during Week 15 vs. Ravens

"Jim was a real forerunner in terms of athletes being involved outside the sport to an effect I can't remember any other prominent athlete of that time who was as outfront as Jim," Jimmy Haslam said. "I believe he organized the famed Cleveland Summit here in 1967, which originally evolved around Muhammad Ali, but in Jim's wisdom, it expanded to how we empower economic advancements, economic development and opportunities for people of all backgrounds and all races.

"We can think of no one more deserving and no one more honorable to deserve this award more than Jim Brown."

The Browns nominated Kahari Hicks, Mac Stephens and Damion Creel for the 2022 Inspire Change Jim Brown Changemaker Award for their work in establishing the Build the Bridge program.

All three individuals are local high school football coaches, and Creel is the president of the African American Football Coaches Association (AAFCA). Build the Bridge, founded in 2020, strives to create a coalition of coaches, players, parents, administration and community members to foster the success of student-athletes through social-emotional, educational, and athletic advancement. The program creates opportunities for all team members to build relationships and mutual respect between diverse communities, regardless of their race, class or creed. The program works closely with the AAFCA, which aims to empower, develop and unify coaches, student-athletes and communities regardless of race, class or creed.

The three coaches decided change was needed, and conversations with their athletes were necessary following the social response to the murder of George Floyd in 2020. Cleveland Heights coaches Hick and Stephens and Beachwood coach Creel came together to encourage their athletes to participate in conversations aimed at "building the bridge" between schools that otherwise would not engage with each other. Once two schools are matched through Build the Bridge, they plan an event focused on personal connections by conducting a collaborative discussion on social justice and race relations, competing with one another on the field or in the weight room and sharing a meal to complete the day. Following the meetings, coaches and athletes are encouraged to remain in regular contact throughout the year to spark additional dialogue and strengthen team bonds.