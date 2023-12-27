Browns offense looks to continue success against the Jets top-tier defense

After an incredible performance by QB Joe Flacco and WR Amari Cooper against the Texans in Week 16, the Browns offense will look to continue making strides when they take on the Jets on Thursday.

Since getting his first start in Week 13, no quarterback has thrown for more yards or more touchdowns than Flacco, per Pro Football Focus. In the four games, the 38-year-old has thrown for 1,321 yards and ten touchdowns. He found a great connection with Cooper last Sunday, as Flacco helped him break the record for most receiving yards by a Browns player in a game. Cooper finished the game with 11 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

This is easily the best stretch the Browns offense has gone through this season. The offense only had nine passing touchdowns before Flacco joined and got his first start. They also have never had a game with 300 passing yards or more. Flacco now has three games with over 300 yards passing games.

"I think there are guys that, with that amount of turns and with that amount of years in different systems, can come in and operate pretty quickly," HC Kevin Stefanski said. "Now, you got to be very intelligent, and you got to work like crazy to do it. And I think Joe's done both those things, but I think there's enough similarity to the things that we're doing that he's done in the past, and I think he could lean into that experience."

This week, the Browns offense will go up against the best pass defense they have faced since the Ravens. The Jets are ranked second in pass yards allowed with 2,785 and second in passing touchdowns allowed with 16. They are also third in the league with six yards per catch.

The Jets' starting defensive backs comprise CB Sauce Gardner, S Jordan Whitehead, S Ashtyn Davis, S Tony Adams and CB D.J. Reed. Gardner and Whitehead are the stars of the unit and have been playing great football this season.