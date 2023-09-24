By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Passing game clicks with best performance of season so far

The Browns offense scored three touchdowns in the 27-3 win over the Titans

Sep 24, 2023 at 04:42 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

We have broken down the key numbers from the Browns' 27-3 victory against the Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

20- Titans RB Derrick Henry rushed for only 20 yards on 11 attempts. He rushed for over 60 yards in Week 1 and Week 2.

9- The Browns defense made nine tackles against the Titans, resulting in a loss of yards.

5- The defense managed to sack QB Ryan Tannehill five times during the game.

3- The Browns offense only punted the ball three times the whole game, which is the lowest they kicked this season.

123.4- QB Deshaun Watson's passer rating against the Titans was 123.4, which is his highest this season.

3- The Browns offense scored three touchdowns in their Week 3 matchup. It's the most they have scored in a game this season.

116- WR Amari Cooper caught seven passes for 116 yards and scored a TD.

289- The Browns had 289 receiving yards, which marks their best performance this season.

25- The defense held the Titans offense to only 25 total rushing yards in the game.

104- The defense performed exceptionally well in the game by limiting the Titans offense to just 104 yards receiving.

