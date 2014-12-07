News

Browns offense struggles to capitalize on prime opportunities

Dec 07, 2014 at 11:38 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/043015-gribble-headshot.jpg
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

120714-hoyer-576.jpg

CLEVELAND -- The sting of Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts was too fresh for Mike Pettine to dig into the specifics of why the Cleveland Browns' offense labored for a second consecutive game.

Faced with a barrage of questions about the Browns' situation at quarterback, Pettine made one thing clear: Cleveland's recent offensive struggles go beyond one player and one position.

"I'm sure it was more than just the quarterback," Pettine said, repeatedly stressing he'd need to watch the film before making a complete assessment of the Browns' offense in their 25-24 loss Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. "There are 10 other guys out there."

Though the running game was more productive than last week, the Browns never really found a rhythm when they had the ball against the Colts. Thanks to strong efforts from the defense and special teams, Cleveland had three drives start in Indianapolis territory but came away with a combined three points on those possessions.

Quarterback Brian Hoyer didn't mince words about a performance that saw the Browns pick up just three first downs in the second half in a game they led for the majority of 60 minutes.

"What a great opportunity we just blew," Hoyer said. "We've got to regroup and move on to next week. There are three games left. I don't know exactly what the situation is, but we'll learn from it, find out what the mistakes are and fix them."

Hoyer finished 14-of-30 for 140 yards and two interceptions, the second of which came on a long pass attempt with 2 seconds to play and the Browns pinned deep in their own territory. It marked the second consecutive game in which the Browns scored only one offensive touchdown and the third straight with at least two interceptions.

Without veteran Miles Austin and tight end Gary Barnidge, Hoyer found his most success with tight end Jordan Cameron, who caught four passes for 41 yards in his first game since Oct. 26. Andrew Hawkins caught four of the seven passes thrown his way for 38 yards.

Cameron took the blame for Hoyer's first interception, a ball former Brown Mike Adams plucked off a deflection in the end zone to end a promising drive.

"I needed to go under the guy and I went above him," Cameron said. "It's my fault. It's on me."

Pro Bowl wide receiver Josh Gordon had two receptions for 15 yards on seven targets. Gordon, who had 15 catches for 195 yards in his previous two games, wasn't on the field much on third downs, as the Browns "wanted to get Josh's reps down a little bit" after targeting him 29 times in the past two weeks, Pettine said.

"We'll watch the film and realize we have to play better. I have to play better," Hoyer said. "With each game that goes by, there are less and less opportunities to figure out how this season is going to go."

Pettine said he hadn't even thought about who would start at quarterback next week against Cincinnati. He stressed he did not consider a change within the game one week after rookie Johnny Manziel played two series at Buffalo.

Within 15 minutes of the final whistle, Hoyer was quick to focus on Cincinnati.

"I expect to start and play Cincinnati at home," Hoyer said, "and I'll prepare that way."

The Browns' offense was at its best on a second-quarter series that directly followed the Colts' first touchdown of the game.

Hoyer bounced back from a deep overthrow to a wide-open Taylor Gabriel by making arguably one of his best throws of the game, a 27-yarder to Travis Benjamin on third-and-7 to get the Browns near midfield. The completion promptly opened up the running game, as Terrance West took a carry 12 yards for his longest gain of the day. After two 1-yard runs, Hoyer fired back-to-back 12-yard passes to Andrew Hawkins and Gabriel before Isaiah Crowell ran it 9 yards for a touchdown.

It was Hoyer's first touchdown drive since the third quarter against the Falcons.

"We fought so hard and just had a couple mistakes that cost us the win," said Crowell, who had 54 of the Browns' 111 rushing yards. "We have to come out next week and keep fighting."

Regular Season Game 13: Colts vs. Browns

Regular Season Game 13: Colts vs. Browns
1 / 15
Photo By Clevelandbrowns.com
Regular Season Game 13: Colts vs. Browns
2 / 15
Photo By Clevelandbrowns.com
Regular Season Game 13: Colts vs. Browns
3 / 15
Photo By Clevelandbrowns.com
Regular Season Game 13: Colts vs. Browns
4 / 15
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 13: Colts vs. Browns
5 / 15
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 13: Colts vs. Browns
6 / 15
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 13: Colts vs. Browns
7 / 15
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 13: Colts vs. Browns
8 / 15
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 13: Colts vs. Browns
9 / 15
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 13: Colts vs. Browns
10 / 15
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 13: Colts vs. Browns
11 / 15
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 13: Colts vs. Browns
12 / 15
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 13: Colts vs. Browns
13 / 15
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 13: Colts vs. Browns
14 / 15
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 13: Colts vs. Browns
15 / 15
Photo by AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising