Browns' opponents for the 2024 season are set

The Browns' 2024 opponents are officially set. Cleveland will play eight home games next season and nine road games.
They will face the AFC West, NFC East, AFC East and usual opponents from the AFC North at home, while travel to face teams in AFC North, AFC West, NFC East, AFC South and NFC South.
The NFL schedule is officially released later this spring.
Home
Bengals
Chargers
Chiefs
Cowboys
Giants
Dolphins
Ravens
Steelers
Away
Bengals
Broncos
Commanders
Eagles
Jaguars
Raiders
Ravens
Saints
Steelers