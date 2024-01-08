Browns' opponents for the 2024 season are set

Cleveland will face opponents next season from the AFC West, NFC South and more

Jan 08, 2024 at 09:51 AM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

The Browns' 2024 opponents are officially set. Cleveland will play eight home games next season and nine road games.

They will face the AFC West, NFC East, AFC East and usual opponents from the AFC North at home, while travel to face teams in AFC North, AFC West, NFC East, AFC South and NFC South.

The NFL schedule is officially released later this spring.

Home

Bengals

Chargers

Chiefs

Cowboys

Giants

Dolphins

Ravens

Steelers

Away

Bengals

Broncos

Commanders

Eagles

Jaguars

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

Steelers

