Browns overcome slow start to top Giants

CLEVELAND — If they're keeping score, then coach Hue Jackson wants the Browns to win.

That approach served them well in their second preseason game, defeating the Giants, 10-6, Monday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

In a game largely dominated by defense, the Browns overcame a slow start with a swarming defense that kept New York's offense — headlined by Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr., who left with an ankle injury — in check.

With the win, the Browns move to 2-0 and travel to Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

The game's turning point came when veteran cornerback Jason McCourty stripped Giants receiver Sterling Shepard shortly before halftime. Five plays later, rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer scored on a 1-yard keeper, giving the Browns a lead they would not relinquish.

Kizer — the second-round draft pick from Notre Dame — completed 8-of-13 throws for 74 yards and rushed five times for 35 yards and a touchdown.

His veteran counterpart Brock Osweiler — who started for the second straight game in the team's ongoing quarterback competition — was 6-of-8 for 25 yards and an interception (a tipped pass caught by Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul) through two series.