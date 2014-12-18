Browns-Panthers: 5 things to watch for

3) Johnny Manziel

Manziel had the right attitude Wednesday in the locker room, saying "last week is last week, and last week is in the past. It's not about anything having to do with last week. That's in the past." There's no reason to try and explain or dwell on his unpleasant start against Cincinnati. Everything now is about bouncing back against Carolina. Manziel said he will hesitate less this week and strive to make throws quickly from the pocket. "I just second-guessed myself a couple times, and that's when I got myself in trouble."

What to watch for: Manziel not turning the ball over.

"The crossing route to [WR Andrew] Hawkins that got picked off last week was strictly based off me not throwing the ball with a lot of confidence behind it," Manziel said. "It kind of tailed off the throw and it kind of floated off me a little more. You can't do that. If you're going to throw the ball, see your reads, trust what you saw, and then throw it hard and throw it effectively."

Manziel knows where he needs to improve. Now it's about showing it against the Panthers.

4) The Browns offensive line

Cleveland has run into serious predicaments when facing physical defenses that play in a 4-3 front – exactly what Carolina does. Even though this unit headlines two likely Pro Bowlers in Joe Thomas and Joel Bitonio, collectively, it's been just as big of a reason for the murky play on offense. The unit has challenged itself to be better Sunday in Charlotte, finishing off blocks until it hears multiple whistles blowing the play dead.