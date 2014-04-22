Browns-Panthers Week 16 Preview

Biggest storyline: Rarely does a team lose their top four wide receivers. In the Panthers case, they also lost longtime face of the franchise, Steve Smith. What makes replacing these receivers an even bigger deal, is Cam Newton's offseason ankle surgery, which will sideline him until July. Minicamps are usually where chemistry is initiated. The Panthers offense might be playing catchup to start the season.

Biggest storyline part II: Speaking of Newton, isn't it amazing he's started all 48 games in his career? Besides maybe Robert Griffin III, there's no quarterback who endures a more brutal Sunday than Newton. The former Heisman winner has rushed for 2,032 yards in his three-year career, with 111 touches being his lowest carry total. He's a durable 6-foot-5, 245-pounder, but coming off of ankle surgery, you'd think Carolina would try and limit his amount of carries.