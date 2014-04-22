News

Browns-Panthers Week 16 Preview

Apr 22, 2014 at 10:25 AM
sched14_panthers_header.jpg

Carolina Panthers*

Additions: QB Joe Webb, WR Jason Avant, WR Jerricho Cotchery, TE Ed Dickson, CB Antoine Cason, FS Thomas DeCoud

Subtractions: WR Steve Smith, WR Ted Ginn, WR Domenik Hixon, WR Brandon LaFell, CB Captain Munnerlyn, FS Mike Mitchell

Biggest storyline: Rarely does a team lose their top four wide receivers. In the Panthers case, they also lost longtime face of the franchise, Steve Smith. What makes replacing these receivers an even bigger deal, is Cam Newton's offseason ankle surgery, which will sideline him until July. Minicamps are usually where chemistry is initiated. The Panthers offense might be playing catchup to start the season.

Biggest storyline part II: Speaking of Newton, isn't it amazing he's started all 48 games in his career? Besides maybe Robert Griffin III, there's no quarterback who endures a more brutal Sunday than Newton. The former Heisman winner has rushed for 2,032 yards in his three-year career, with 111 touches being his lowest carry total. He's a durable 6-foot-5, 245-pounder, but coming off of ankle surgery, you'd think Carolina would try and limit his amount of carries.

Biggest storyline part III: Carolina's front seven is as good as it gets in the NFL. Luke Kuechly sets the tone at middle linebacker and was defensive player of the year in 2013. Defensive ends Greg Hardy and Charles Johnson combined for 26 sacks and up the middle the Panthers were ranked second in rushing yards allowed per contest.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising