Browns part ways with Joe Woods

The Browns on Monday parted ways with defensive coordinator Joe Woods after three seasons with the team.
"I'd like to thank Joe for his hard work and dedication in his three seasons as our defensive coordinator," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I will always have the utmost respect for Joe, the person, and the coach. Unfortunately, we didn't perform up to our standards enough this season, and we all share in that responsibility. We all wish Joe and his family the best in the future."
The Browns averaged 331.5 yards allowed per game this season, which ranked 14th in the league. They were fifth in the league in passing defense (196.2 yards allowed per game) and 25th against the run (135.2 yards allowed per game).