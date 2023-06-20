Browns partner with LECOM to provide scholarships to four students

The Browns are proud to partner with the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM), the nation's largest medical school, to provide four Pharmacy students from Northeast Ohio with scholarships totaling over $30,000 for the 2022 school year.

Omar Eid from Parma, Brett Fulton from Painesville, Sareem Mustafa from North Olmsted and Sophia Mustafa from Euclid were all chosen because of their high academic achievements as students from the Northeast Ohio region. Brett and Sareem were accompanied by Dr. Rachel Ogden, the Dean of the Pharmacy school, on June 7 to accept their scholarships. They were also given the opportunity to watch the Browns' minicamp practice with their families.