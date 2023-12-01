Browns pass catchers have to minimize drops against the Rams

In the last two games, the Browns receiving corps has failed to reach 200 receiving yards. The team's inconsistent performance this season may have been due to uncertainty surrounding their quarterback. However, the group must find a way to play one of their best games this season against a Rams defensive back group that is one of the best in the league.

The Browns offense has scored a total of three touchdowns this season. However, including their other pass catchers TE David Njoku and Harrison Bryant, they have seven touchdowns this year. They are 30th in the league in passing touchdowns this season.

They have only managed to gain 2,218 receiving yards this season, ranking 27th in the league. Additionally, they only have 24 plays over 20 yards, tied for 27th in the league. The team does not have a true deep-threat speed receiver who can turn a 10-yard catch into a gain of 35 or more.

Looking forward to Sunday, the Browns receiving corps may have their fourth starting quarterback of the season as QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson goes through the concussion protocol. QB Joe Flacco has been getting reps at practice this week, and he's a quarterback who has shown his arm strength.

"That's what the game is about making explosive plays, getting good field position so that we can score points," WR Amari Cooper said.

Cooper is the number one receiver on the team and has had big plays, but he is more of a possession catch wideout. Cooper has had six games this season in which he had over 80 receiving yards. However, in every other game, he has had under 40 yards.

Cooper is the leader of the group on and off the field. Even when he's not having a good game, he runs all his routes hard and doesn't stop communicating with whoever is at quarterback on the sidelines.