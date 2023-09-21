How the Browns offense can rejuvenate their passing game against Titans

After a lackluster performance in Pittsburgh on Monday, the Browns offense is striving for improvement in Week 3. Yet, they face a challenge as the Titans defense is one of the strong suits of Tennessee.

The Titans defense boasts a fierce defensive line anchored by second-team All-Pro DT Jeffery Simmons, alongside DL Denico Autry and DT Teair Tart. Over the last 17 games, the Titans have only allowed 2.9 yards per carry. Since 2007, no defense in the NFL has been better against the run over a 17-game stretch. Browns OC Alex Van Pelt acknowledged that their defense starts up front with their talented front seven with guys who are strong, powerful and create problems for opposing offenses.

Yet, the backend of their defense earned higher grades from Pro Football Focus in their 27-24 win against the Chargers on Sept. 17. CB Sean Murphy-Bunting earned the highest grade with 84.1, and S Mike Brown had the second highest grade with 81.6. Simmons was the only defensive lineman in the top five with a grade of 75.4.

In a team effort, the defense held the Chargers to a conversion rate of only 14.3 percent on third downs, allowing just two conversions out of 14 attempts. The Titans have allowed only nine third-down conversions out of 30 attempts in two games.

"We're excited about the challenge of playing another AFC opponent," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Have a ton of respect for Coach Mike Vrabel and all of his coaches. There are difficult matchups when you talk about facing the Titans. Whether it's their defense, their stout front, how they're able to defend in the back and the end."

Stefanski has found great success against AFC South teams as the Browns head coach. He is 6-0 against the AFC South and 1-0 against the Titans. Vrabel is 2-6 vs. the AFC North, including 1-1 against the Browns.

History aside, the Browns offense is currently struggling. Despite leading the league with 404 rushing yards, the offense has encountered issues in the first two games of the season. Penalties and inconsistency in the passing game hurt the Browns in their 26-22 loss to the Steelers. If they expect to defeat the Titans at home, the offense must fix both.