Browns place LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve, sign 2 players

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed S Nate Meadors and RB Jordan Wilkins to their 90-man roster. In addition, the team placed LB Jacob Phillips (pectoral) on reserve/injured and waived S Bubba Bolden (hamstring) with an injury designation.

Meadors (5-11, 191) is officially a first-year player out of UCLA. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Minnesota in 2019. Over the course of his career, he has spent time on the Minnesota Vikings (2019-20) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2020) active roster and played in three games, totaling three tackles. He also served time on the Philadelphia Eagles' (2021), Cleveland Browns' (2021-2022), New York Giants' (2022) and Tennessee Titans' (2022) practice squads. The native of San Bernardino, Calif. will wear no. 30.