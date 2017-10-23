News

Browns place OL Joe Thomas on injured reserve

Oct 23, 2017 at 11:44 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2013/avi/browns_60px.jpg
Clevelandbrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have placed OL Joe Thomas (triceps) on injured reserve.

Thomas sustained a tear to his left triceps in the third quarter of yesterday's game against the Titans. His consecutive snaps streak ended at 10,363, which is believed to be the longest streak in NFL history. The 10-time Pro Bowler has started all 167 career games and hadn't missed an offensive play since being selected by the Browns with the third overall pick in the 2007 draft. His streak of 167 consecutive starts, which will come to an end Sunday, is the longest among all active NFL linemen and fourth-longest among all NFL players.

Thomas is one of only five players in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl in each of their first 10 seasons. The other four players (Merlin Olsen, Mel Renfro, Barry Sanders and Lawrence Taylor) are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Thomas' streak of 10 consecutive Pro Bowls is also the longest active streak in the NFL. He will not be eligible for the Pro Bowl this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

