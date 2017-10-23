Browns place OL Joe Thomas on injured reserve

Thomas sustained a tear to his left triceps in the third quarter of yesterday's game against the Titans. His consecutive snaps streak ended at 10,363, which is believed to be the longest streak in NFL history. The 10-time Pro Bowler has started all 167 career games and hadn't missed an offensive play since being selected by the Browns with the third overall pick in the 2007 draft. His streak of 167 consecutive starts, which will come to an end Sunday, is the longest among all active NFL linemen and fourth-longest among all NFL players.