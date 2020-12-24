Browns place two on COVID-19 list

Dec 24, 2020 at 11:21 AM
The Cleveland Browns have placed T Jedrick Wills Jr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 list* and WR Ryan Switzer on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.*

*This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

