Browns player, coach press conferences - 8/3

Linebackers coach Blake Williams:**

On LB Jamie Collins Sr.:

"He is at a great level. First of all about Jamie, even last year, maybe the casual fan can't have enough respect for what he did last year coming in immediately and having a complex system similar to the complex system that we have now, and literally, as I was told, they just gave him the playbook and that's how Jamie learns best. He just sat there throughout that first week and just read the playbook, memorized it all and just went out and played and took every single snap. You have seen him do the same thing this year. He is just one of the guys – I have gotten the chance to be around some guys like him in my career – and the phraseology that I use is he can just think football. Whatever it is, he can just think football. There may be guys with higher test scores every once and a while and stuff like that, that get stuff confused, and you will hear him over there like, 'Hey, it is just football.' He will know not only what he is supposed to do, but what they are supposed to do, what a DB is supposed to do and what a D lineman is supposed to do. He gets the concept of what he is doing and that allows him to use some of the unique athleticism that he can do and we can kind of move him around and technically play him at different positions. So to say, he is doing more different things than maybe some other people are because he can handle that. If he wasn't able to handle that mentally, then maybe he couldn't be able to do that."

On if the Browns needed to recruit Collins to re-sign with the Browns last offseason and if he was involved in that process:

"I was not involved in that at all, and I really don't think it was. My first technical day on the job was down at the Senior Bowl and that was the day that he got signed. He came [to the Senior Bowl then]. He is from down there not far away, and he drove right over there and came to meet, talked with (Head Coach) Hue (Jackson) but met (defensive coordinator) Gregg (Williams), met me, talked, and I thought that told us a lot about him. No, no real recruiting the entire way. I think he knows what good football looks like. I think he knows what good programs look like. I think he knows what that looks like. I think he sees what we are doing right now and the way the organization as a whole, even outside of the football staff and football ops staff, is going, and he recognizes some of those elements from New England. I think he is excited about it."

On challenges being the son of a coordinator like Gregg Williams:

"I am shocked he is not standing back here right now critiquing my body language and everything, everything I am saying and telling me to take my hat off and all that stuff (laughter). No, maybe earlier in my career and you are maybe a little bit more aware of it. You realize that your résumé and you realize why you are there. You realize it has a level of nepotism that is involved with it. It is a who you know in order to get a chance to show what you know business and your resume at 21 years old, coaching in the league like I was, doesn't necessarily warrant that outside of your name, so I think maybe you are slightly maybe a little bit more aware of that and you want to really sell the players. I think you get to this point in time where it really does not matter. The players know that at the end of the day it is about knowing what he wants and nobody probably knows what he wants him to do more than me. It is almost maybe a reversal effect now, where even at other position groups, it is like, 'Well, how is Gregg going to respond in this situation? How is Gregg going to do this? How is Gregg going to do this?' and I am able to kind of give them a little insight on that. It is probably a reverse effect."

On if LB Tank Carder can win the starting MLB job:

"Yeah, he is doing it right now. I don't say he is doing it right now to mean that, OK, well it is not going to be tomorrow, but he is doing everything he needs to be. Now, so is (LB) Joe Schobert and so are a couple other guys. There are some guys even that you don't see out there always running with the one rotation – maybe once in a while you will see Joe with a certain package is running with the one rotation and what not – but there are some guys that are playing, in my opinion and I think in our staff's opinion, at starter-level caliber reps, even beyond the starters and that is a unique feeling. When all of the sudden you feel that a 'backup' is playing at a starter level, now you can find ways in multiple defenses like Gregg's to take a guy off for a series and get him rest for one series so he is ready to go for one quarter and say, OK, plug you in at this position, plug you in at this position, plug you in at this position, plug you in on this sub-package and maybe get a guy like that up to starter or three-quarters of starter-level reps by the end of the game. The more guys that can prove they can play at that level consistently – Joe Schobert is doing a great job of doing that but so is Tank, as well – the more guys that we can kind of get in there and be fresh in the fourth quarter and try to get after some people."