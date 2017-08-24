Browns player press conferences - 8/24

OL Joe Thomas:**

On if he is going to play Saturday at Tampa Bay:

"Pending anything that happens tomorrow – I think we are flying out tomorrow – on the plane or when we get there, the plan is to play."

On if he was surprised QB DeShone Kizer was named starter for the third preseason game:

"I don't think about it a lot, until I am asked about it – usually out here, but certainly, I think the improvement that DeShone has made throughout camp has been impressive. I wouldn't say surprising because he struck me as a really bright kid as soon as he walked in the building when he was on his draft visit. You could see the work that he has been doing has really led to some drastic improvement so I wouldn't say surprised, but definitely pleasantly pleased, maybe, to see a rookie taking on the challenge of being the starting quarterback and doing the things he needs to, to earn the coach's trust to be able to throw him out there in the third preseason game."

On if this QB competition is a case where he relies on his trust in Head Coach Hue Jackson:

"Starting as a rookie in the NFL at any position is very challenging. The difference in speed and quickness and scheme from college is vast, but when you talk about a quarterback, that is even more difficult because of the complexity of the position. It is definitely the most difficult position to start as a quarterback when you are a rookie, but with that being said we have the right man for the job. You look at what Hue Jackson has done with young and rookie quarterbacks in his career – he is just the man to do it. What he did with (Ravens QB Joe) Flacco in his rookie year and I think (Bengals QB) (Andy) Dalton his second year is really impressive. If ever there was a great team of rookie quarterback and coach, it would be DeShone and Hue. I think DeShone really embodies what a professional is. Even as a rookie, he understands how to work, how to study the game. He understands the commitment it takes to be a starting quarterback, so if ever there was a great combination for a rookie quarterback and coach, it would be Hue and DeShone."

On if there is any concern about possibly going to Week 1 against Pittsburgh without having the full starting OL take any snaps together in the preseason: