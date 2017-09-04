Browns player press conferences - 9/4

OL Joel Bitonio:

On if he will practice this week:

"Yeah, I will be back out there Wednesday. Excited to get back out there and run around a little bit."

On if his injury was serious:

"No, left knee got banged up a little bit, but we were in the preseason. We wanted to make sure we were getting ready for Week 1. That has been the goal since the start. Hopefully, we have the whole group out there this week."

On if it means much that the starting OL has not yet been together extensively as a full unit on the field:

"There is definitely a little bit of factor in that, but me and (OL) Joe (Thomas) have gotten tons of reps through the years together and then me and (OL) JC (Tretter) at the start of camp, we were doing pretty well. It is definitely not ideal, but we are going to practice this week and we are going to go out there and play on Sunday."

On the Browns releasing OL John Greco:

"Yeah, it is [tough] because Grec was my guy. I came in here, and he was kind of a mentor to me and a good friend. Anytime you see a guy like that leave and he has been here for six years or so, it was tough for me. That was one of the tougher cuts, but you understand it is a business and we are working in a different direction right now, but I am sure he will land on his feet and I wish him the best. It is part of the game, but it is one of the ones you do not look forward to."

On if some of the roster moves make it seem like the Browns are not as focused on 2017 compared to the future:

"As a player, you can't even look into that stuff because (Head) Coach (Hue) Jackson has done such a good job of stressing winning, and that is all we have been focused on. You guys saw it in the preseason, and a lot of people say preseason doesn't matter, but we wanted to go out and win every game we play, and we went 4-0 in the preseason. We are coming out, and we are trying to go 1-0 this week and we are going to do it with the guys that we have here. It is unfortunate you can't keep everybody. You want to keep everybody here and to lose a couple guys that have been around the program for a while, it is tough, but we know Coach Jackson and (Executive Vice President of Football Operations) Sashi (Brown) have a plan and we are sticking to it and we are trying to go 1-0 this week."

On if going 4-0 in the preseason means something after finishing 1-15 last season: