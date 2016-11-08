Browns player quotes - 11/8

WR Terrelle Pryor Sr.:

On how tough the quick turnaround is playing on Thursday:

"It is pretty tough because guys on both sides, no matter who is playing on a Thursday night game, you might be banged up from weeks ago and you are still fighting it, like myself. It is tough because it is a quick turnaround, and your best friend is days off and extra days so I think that is a big factor. That is part of the game, I guess."

On if there is also a mental challenge preparing for a Thursday game:

"I don't know. This is my first Thursday as a receiver so I am just going to take it in stride and do extra studying. Obviously, you don't have the days to study like you do normally, but we will see. I will be able to tell you after the game because this is my first time really as a receiver. I think I will be fine, though. You should be fine if you study enough."

On if the Ravens defense: