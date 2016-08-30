Browns player quotes - 8/30

WR Corey Coleman:

On making his NFL debut in Tampa:

"It was fun. A lot of energy out there. Moving kind of fast, but I was just happy to be out there."

On Head Coach Hue Jackson's comments that he may have pressed a little bit:

"Right, I really didn't know what to expect, but it was good for me to get the feel to be out there."

On Jackson saying he will play in the final preseason game:

"I think it's a good idea. It will give me some extra reps. I haven't played in the first two preseason games, and I want to play, too. I'm excited to see how much I play. I'm just excited to be out there."

On what he has to catch up on most:

"Just the rhythm of the game. Just getting involved and me and (QB) Robert (Griffin III) being on the same page."

On if he can get into a rhythm before Week 1:

"Yes, I think we are going to do great. I think we are going to be fantastic. We just have to keep working, coming to practice and believing in ourselves, our team and the organization."

On his conversation with WR Terrelle Pryor during the Tampa game that was shown on TV:

"We were just being brothers going over stuff. In the heat of the game, sometimes it is frustrating when you are not doing so well and we are losing. We just discussed and talked it over. We weren't yelling or arguing with each other. We were just talking, being brothers."

On what he learned about playing in the NFL during his first game:

"I learned that you have to have a lot of patience and you have to do all the little details right."

On if he felt rusty after missing a few weeks:

"No, it didn't feel rusty. It felt fast. It's just like you have to do small details right and you have to know what to do at the right time and you have to know a lot as a receiver."

WR Josh Gordon:

On his strategy getting ready for the season:

"My plan is to get a bunch of work here at practice today – yesterday, we had a good day – and go into this game strong, take away from it as much as I can possibly mentally, retain as much information as I can. I know going into the regular season, I'll be here with the team working out with our training staff, make sure I stay in shape and am able to be at the point to pick up where I left off from this last preseason game. Hopefully, the transition is very smooth for me."

On how important it is for him that he can still be with the team during his suspension once the regular season begins:

"It is great. It is really a great opportunity. Specifically just for having the access to the facility, being around the people, still being able to go to meetings and interact with your teammates, still pick up on the knowledge and installations for the gameplan definitely helps as opposed to being out. You are kind of just in the wind with it. Staying in shape, that's a major key. I'm definitely grateful for that, definitely."

On WR Corey Coleman and Head Coach Hue Jackson commenting that he pressed in his first preseason game:

"For a young guy, his first game, that was his first game because he was hurt the last two preseason games. He is trying to adapt to it. Practice is a little bit different than the game, and that is even preseason. We know the regular season – we told him and he knows – it will be even faster than the preseason. I think mentally, his head is probably trying to put it all together and figure it out exactly with the pace at which it is played, but I think he has the talent and the ability to do it. Once he hones in on that and digs deep, I think he will be a dominant receiver in this league, especially for this team. We could use him, and I think he's ready to do that.

On playing in his first preseason game:

"It was definitely scary, for sure. I didn't know what it was going to be like or what the talent level really was until I made my first play. Then you feel a certain type of confidence as though you belong here. You think, 'I can make plays here.' He will get to that point. It just comes with experience. In this next game, hopefully, he gets another opportunity, gets more comfortable and he gets out there and loosens up and then he'll be able to fly."

On how the Browns offense this year compares to offense in 2013: