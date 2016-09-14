Browns player quotes - 9/14

Included below are select quotes from interviews with the following Browns players during today's media availability:

TE Gary Barnidge

WR Corey Coleman

OL Cameron Erving

DB Derrick Kindred

LB Christian Kirksey

OL Joe Thomas

TE Gary Barnidge:

On if the Browns offense will rely on the TE position as much as it did last year:

"I think we are going to rely on everybody. I don't think there is any one position that they are going to rely mostly on. I think everybody is going to get equal opportunity because as we have shown, it is going to be spread around. That is what is tough on defenses because they have to worry about everybody."

On if last year was the beginning of more to come from him:

"I would like to think so. Last year was my first opportunity, and I took full advantage of it and just took what the team wanted to help our team get wins because that is what it is all about. I would trade all my stats for wins because that is all that matters."

On if the hit on QB Robert Griffin III was an instant reaction or a cheap shot:

"I think it was he is trying to come back inbounds. I don't think he was trying to do anything intentional. I think he was trying to make his way back inbounds and it was a bang-bang play. That is football for you. There is really nothing you can do to stop football from happening."

WR Corey Coleman:

On what the big catch at Philadelphia did for him:

"What did it do for me? I would have to say I was happy about it. I finally got to get my first catch in the game so that was exciting."

On working with QB Josh McCown:

"He is labeled the starter now so he is going to be with us. He is a smart guy. He knows the offense. He is an older guy. He has been around the NFL, played in this league a long, long time so he has the knowledge. I'm excited. I was sorry that Griff (QB Robert Griffin III) got hurt. I wish that upon no one. Griff is going to bounce back, Josh is going to come in and do just as well."

On Griffin's attitude:

"Griff is a good guy. He is a positive guy. He wants to win. He is a good teammate, good leader and team captain. He wants the best for this organization. He is going to be there cheering us on, helping us out. It is exciting to have a guy like that."

On differences between McCown and Griffin:

"They are both really, really good. They do stuff differently, both positive, though. Griff is extremely talented, athletic wise. He can run. He can do a little more outside the pocket. Josh is really smart. He has been around a long time. He has more experience. They are both really good quarterbacks. That is why they are here."

OL Cameron Erving:

On if his approach changes with QB Josh McCown under center:

"No, it does not. I go out and continue to prepare every week as if I am playing, which I am. Whoever is at quarterback, they have to go make their throws. I have to play center."

On how the Browns offense made adjustments on Sunday:

"I feel like we did well making adjustments to different things and different looks that we got from them. I feel like we communicated well throughout the offense and offensive line, especially."

On if he is excited about the home opener:

"Of course, I am really excited about it. I have not played in front of the Dawg Pound since last season – preseason, of course, but nothing is like the regular season. It is a division opponent, home opener so it is going to be something special."

On McCown's success last season against Baltimore:

"I have complete faith in Josh and his ability to play quarterback in this league. He's been up here a long time, almost as long as I have been alive (laugher). I do not question anything he does and he just adds another level of veteran leadership to the field."

DB Derrick Kindred:

On his style of play at S and if he likes to blitz and play physically:

"Oh yeah, I am a very physical guy. I can play press at the line. I can play deep safety. Those plays where I just came in and got a blocker, just setting up the other guys on the team and just doing my job and helping them make their plays too."

On what LB Christian Kirksey said to Kindred after getting a sack on one of the plays Kindred blitzed:

"Basically, I was supposed to make the play (laughter). That is why he was there. He got up from getting blocked and finished off the sack."

On what he said to Kirksey:

"Good job. Unfortunately, it was my fault. I should have made the play, but that is why he was there."

On if he anticipated getting as many defensive snaps this season or expected primarily play special teams:

"I come out there and practice just like everybody else. The coaches have really been helping all of us learn the defense more and more. I'm still going to be on special teams doing my thing on special teams so I'm not going to put that to the side."

On how much better it feels to be playing now that his collarbone has healed from his time at TCU:

"I feel like I can put my whole game together. When I did have the broken collarbone, I was a little timid with my shoulder and timing up my tackles and how to tackle. Now, I can just go out there and just play."

LB Christian Kirksey:

On how Ravens WR Mike Wallace changes Baltimore's offense:

"Fast guy. Fast guy. He can get open at times. He can beat you with his speed so we just have to make sure we eliminate him and get a hand on it."

On Ravens RB Terrance West:

"He is good. We all know what type of guy he is. He played here. He can make plays here and there, and he runs hard. We have to respect that."

On how much West may play compared to Ravens RB Justin Forsett:

"I don't know. We just have to prepare for both guys. I know both of those guys will get in the game. Whoever is in the game, we just have to make sure we contain him."

OL Joe Thomas:

On how QB Josh McCown can be a stabilizing force for the Browns after QB Robert Griffin III's injury:

"It is a huge advantage for us because he was a starter last year. We are probably in the best situation of any team to be able to handle the backup quarterback coming in and being the starter for a significant amount of time. You can see in preseason how badly other teams wanted Josh because of the trade rumors because of his experience as a starter. You do not find guys like that on very many rosters."

On McCown blocking out external noise and serving the team the way he has:

"Josh is a pro's pro. You do not survive 15-16 years in the NFL without knowing how to take care of your business, even in the face of adversity."

On helping young players develop throughout the season: