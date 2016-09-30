Browns player quotes - 9/30

Included below are select quotes from interviews with the following Browns players during today's media availability:

OL Alvin Bailey

RB Isaiah Crowell

WR Andrew Hawkins

LB Corey Lemonier

OL Alvin Bailey

On what Head Coach Hue Jackson has said to him about his incident:

"It was an unfortunate incident. It was a mistake that I made, and things like that happen. I really can't talk about it too much right now, have to let the legal process play out. It was unfortunate that I let the team down and was a distraction to my teammates and things like that. It was a mistake that I made. I have to own up to it, and hopefully we will be able to work past it."

On his playing status:

"I'm not sure yet. That is something you have to ask Coach Jackson about that. I just come out here and just try to be my best I can be every day."

On if he feels as though the organization is willing to stick with him:

"Like I said, that is something that we are trying to work through. Like I said, it was a mistake and you just have to keep going past it. Hopefully, everything will work out."

RB Isaiah Crowell

On WR Terrelle Pryor:

"Really just trying to get him the ball. Just get the ball in his hands I feel like he's a great player. He's a playmaker. I feel like you just have to get the ball in his hands a lot so that he can make plays."

On the difference in Pryor offensively from last year to this year:

"Not really. I feel like his work ethic has always been great. I feel like I haven't seen anything different. I just feel like everything's been the same. It's just him being able to show his talent."

On run game coordinator/running backs coach Kirby Wilson's comments about understanding where his eyes should be prior to the snap and him understanding where his eyes should be post-snap and what he's seeing differently now than years past:

"Really, I feel like I'm able to be more patient. I'm more comfortable out there on the field. This is year three and I feel like (Head Coach) Hue (Jackson) and Kirby have worked with me about pre-snap since I've been here, through OTAs. I feel like that's helped me a lot."

WR Andrew Hawkins

On wishing the best for WR Josh Gordon after deciding to seek treatment:

"Yeah, I think you said it – I wish the best for Josh. This is bigger than football. He is a friend of mine, someone me and a lot of guys in this locker room care about. So this is an important step for him. I'm happy for him that he took this step because hopefully this is the first step in the right direction and the first of a lot of good things to come for him."

On if he believes that Gordon still has a future in the NFL:

"There is always a future for somebody. The amount of talent he has – like I said, I think he understands that this is the most important thing. That everything else is secondary. Regardless of what happens, in 10 years he is not going to be playing football. I'm not going to be playing football, but what is important is him getting this addiction and everything that he is dealing with in his life under control because we have a long life to live after this. Like I said, that is the most important thing for me and most guys in this locker room."

On if he saw any negative signs from Gordon over the last few weeks:

"Not at all. Not at all. He was here every day, every meeting, did not miss a meeting, was not late to a meeting, locked in. He can get up here and recite the plays for you on camera just as well as (QB) Cody (Kessler) can. That is how much he was in it, but like I said, I think he understands this is more important. You never know when someone is struggling. Addiction is a very serious thing and from the outside looking in it is hard to put judgement on it or analyze it because it is so complex. I think he understands that it is important for him to try to do his best to get a hold on it, and that is what he is doing."

LB Corey Lemonier

On his transition to the Browns and learning the defensive scheme:

"It's good. Hats off to the coaches for keeping me prepared and just keeping me up to date and just helping me learn the system. It has not been that bad because some of the 3-4 stuff I learned in San Francisco kind of translates, just with the coverages and stuff."

On if he expects more playing time this weekend given that LB Nate Orchard is out with injury:

"Yeah, but everybody has a part, has a role. Anybody that they put in is going to do their job, try to perform at a high level. That is their job. That is what we get paid for. Just excited about that, but for me, just whenever the coach puts me in and try to do my best."

On how different the Browns mentality is compared to other places and teams: