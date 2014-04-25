News

Browns players 'amped up' to strap on helmets Tuesday

Apr 25, 2014 at 08:25 AM
576GC-2.jpg

Full speed. Helmets. Offense vs. defense drills. Real, live, football.

That's what will happen Tuesday, when Browns players commence for voluntary pre-draft minicamp.

"It's going to get a little amped up," said Jordan Cameron. "Guys will be screaming and running around, so I'm excited."

In a lengthy offseason filled with various phases of workouts, pre-draft minicamp is one of the major benchmark moments, especially for the coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan has spent hundreds of hours devising a new offense tailored to the Browns. For the first time, he will get a visual on how those plays translate against a defense.

shanny_576.jpg

Going through strength and conditioning coach Paul Ricci's grueling workouts has helped the Browns fine-tune their fitness and stamina. Listening and taking direction from coaches in meeting rooms will be paramount to Cleveland's win total.

But those two aspects can't simulate football situations. That's why pre-draft minicamp provides the first real glimpse of the 2014 Cleveland Browns.

"Guys are really hungry to go out there and show what they can prove," said Josh Gordon. "And see who is going to be competing for a starting job. You'll get a good feel of that this upcoming week.

"I think coaches are doing a great job of getting us ready," said Paul Kruger. "So now it's time for us to translate that and see what we can do on the field."

Here's a quick overview of the pre-draft minicamp rules.

Equipment: Helmets, knee and elbow pads only (no shoulder pads or shells); No equipment during walk-thru.

Permissible Activity:

Individual player instruction and drills

Special teams drills (e.g., kicking versus return team), provided no live contact

Team offense versus team defense, provided there is no live contact (7 v. 7, 9 v. 7 and 11 v. 11 drills are permitted so long as no live contact)

All coaches are allowed on the field

Prohibited

No live contact

No one-on-one offense versus defense drills (no offensive linemen v. defensive linemen, pass rush or pass protection, no WR versus DB bump-and-run drills)

No one-on-one special teams drills involving both offense and defense

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising