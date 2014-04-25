Browns players 'amped up' to strap on helmets Tuesday

Going through strength and conditioning coach Paul Ricci's grueling workouts has helped the Browns fine-tune their fitness and stamina. Listening and taking direction from coaches in meeting rooms will be paramount to Cleveland's win total.

But those two aspects can't simulate football situations. That's why pre-draft minicamp provides the first real glimpse of the 2014 Cleveland Browns.

"Guys are really hungry to go out there and show what they can prove," said Josh Gordon. "And see who is going to be competing for a starting job. You'll get a good feel of that this upcoming week.