Browns players shine spotlight on charitable endeavors as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign

This Sunday, over 30 Browns players and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski (Boys Hope Girls Hope of Northeastern Ohio) will join the NFL community and celebrate the league's annual My Cause My Cleats campaign by sharing their powerful stories and inspiration through custom cleat designs with signature meanings. A myriad of colors and personalized artwork supporting dozens of charitable groups will be showcased pregame and throughout the team's matchup on the road against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

In its eighth year, the player-led campaign is a connection between the NFL and players allowing them to link with artists and don their creations to represent their respective philanthropic organizations, passions, and movements in stadiums across the league. The organization worked closely with local-Cleveland-based artist Jonathan Hrusovsky, owner of Hrusovsky’s Custom Kicks and Soles by Sir of Miami, Fla., for this year's styles. Browns players will raise awareness towards education/academic enrichment, social justice, youth sports engagement, healthcare accessibility, military appreciation, youth empowerment, and more.

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. will support the club's Stay in the Game! Attendance Network, an initiative he holds the role of ambassador for. The program focuses on increasing attendance across Northeast Ohio. During a heartwarming Browns Give Back visit, students with improved attendance from Garfield Heights City Schools poured their creativity into designing cleats for him and Linebacker Charlie Thomas III. In a tribute to these young artists, both players will proudly wear custom cleats crafted by Hrusovsky, celebrating the kids' artistic spirit and connection to the game. Four players will highlight their respective organizations, including Kicker Dustin Hopkins (The Well Foundation); Safety Rodney McLeod (_Change Our Future_); Cornerback Denzel Ward (_Make Them Know Your Name—MTKYN_); and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (Cleveland MUNY Football League).

Aligned with the mission of My Cause My Cleats, and in support of all Cleveland Browns participants, the Browns will donate $25,000 to United Way of Greater Cleveland. A long-standing community partner of the Browns, United Way of Greater Cleveland's mission is to mobilize and empower local residents to help break the cycle of poverty.

Over 1,000 players and coaches have engaged in the initiative, making this year noteworthy as players plan to spotlight causes close to their hearts. Players can choose to raise funds for their causes by auctioning their cleats off at NFL Auction, where the proceeds will be donated to their respective charities.

Tight end David Njoku will pay tribute to the American Burn Association, a non-profit that hits home following his fire pit accident in October. Njoku has made a generous donation to the non-profit and introduced a merchandise line to bring awareness to the cause.

"I've experienced firsthand how life can change in an instant due to a burn injury. I aim to leverage my platform to raise awareness about this all-too-common issue," said Njoku. "The doctors at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center have played a crucial role in my recovery, and I'm eternally thankful for their expertise and care. Collaborating with the American Burn Association, my goal is to offer resources and support to fellow burn survivors and their families."

Player Cause Charity
TE Jordan Akins Breast Cancer Awareness American Cancer Society
LG Joel Bitonio Terminal Childhood Illness A Kid Again Northern Ohio Chapter
P Corey Bojorquez Youth Development Compassion International
S Grant Delpit Alcohol Disease Prevention Alcoholics Anonymous
G Michael Dunn Breast Cancer Awareness The Breasties
CB Martin Emerson Jr. Gun Violence Everytown
RB Jerome Ford Gun Violence Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence
CB Mike Ford Jr. Mental Health United Way of Greater Cleveland
DE Myles Garrett Dinosaur Research/Eye-Care The Jurassic Foundation/Von’s Vision Foundation
WR Marquise Goodwin Underprivileged Youth Project Dreamr
CB Kahlef Hailassie Youth Health & Wellness Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Sacramento (Elk Grove)
DT Shelby Harris Food Protein-Induced Enterocolitis Syndrome The FPIES Foundation
K Dustin Hopkins Special Needs The Well Foundation
RB Kareem Hunt Social Justice Build The Bridge
DT Maurice Hurst Parkinson's Disease APDA Parkinson Support Network of Cape Cod
T Dawand Jones Breast Cancer Awareness Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation
LB Jordan Kunaszyk Religion Living Waters
T Alex Leatherwood Environmental Surfrider Foundation
S Tanner McCallister Youth Development Boys & Girls Club Cleveland
S Rodney McLeod Youth Development Change Our Future
WR Elijah Moore Social Justice Build The Bridge
CB Greg Newsome II Women's Sports Northeast Ohio Women's Sports Alliance
TE David Njoku Burn Injuries American Burn Association
DE Ogbo Okoronkwo Autism Easterseals
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Football in Africa NKWA Foundation
C Ethan Pocic Domestic Violence IRIS Domestic Violence Center Baton Rouge
LB Sione Takitaki Cancer Awareness American Cancer Society Ohio
LB Charlie Thomas III Education Stay in the Game! Attendance Network
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Cancer Awareness NEGU - Jessie Rees Foundation
DT Tommy Togiai Pediatric Cancer The Littlest Heroes
LB Anthony Walker Jr. Education Stay in the Game! Attendance Network
CB Denzel Ward Heart Disease Awareness Make Them Know Your Name
QB Deshaun Watson Youth Development Cleveland MUNY Football League
T Jedrick Wills Jr. Animal Justice Cleveland Animal Protective League
DE Alex Wright Suicide Awareness Suicide Awareness Voices of Education

For more information on theMy Cause My Cleats campaign, visitwww.nfl.com/mycausemycleats.

