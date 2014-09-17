Community

Browns players surprise the Cleveland Police Athletic League

Sep 17, 2014 at 11:46 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2013/avi/browns_60px.jpg
Clevelandbrowns.com
police_576.jpg

It was a typical Tuesday evening practice at Humphrey Park on Cleveland's east side for 150 youth football players from the Cleveland Police Athletic League and Greater Cleveland Muny League.

As the youth football players ran through their drills, they noticed an unusual bus pulling up. This wasn't your typical bus; it was the Browns Fan Express, a 45 foot coach bus that looks more like a mobile Browns destination.

With everyone's focus turned towards the bus, off walked Browns DL Billy Winn, LB Chris Kirksey, QB Duke Johnson Jr. and DB Johnson Bademosi.

The players didn't come to watch the practice, they immediately jumped into drills and began having fun with the kids.  "It brings me back to when I was little. Just to see the smiles on those faces and just to be able to motivate children at this age. It's a great feeling," said Chris Kirksey, Browns Linebacker.

The visit is part of the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign, the team's new community program, established to inspire fans to volunteer in and help their communities throughout the world by volunteering for 10 hours each year.

Browns players weren't the only role models on the field giving back, Cleveland Police Officers, including Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams, operate the Cleveland Police Athletic League (PAL), a youth football organization ran and coached by volunteer Cleveland Police Officers. PAL provides opportunities for children in the community to participate in positive wholesome sports and recreational and extracurricular activities, providing thousands of children between the ages of five and 21 with an alternative to life on the streets. To learn more about the Cleveland Police Athletic League, visit www.clevelandpal.org.

Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. To learn how you can get involved, visit www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/firstandten and share your stories by using the hashtag #give10.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chase Winovich hosts "Winovich Wonderland" at Cleveland Metroparks

Chase Winovich hosted his "Winovich Wonderland" holiday event at the Cleveland Metroparks' Strongsville Tobogganing Chutes for a night of gifts, cookies and adventure

news

Browns host Snowball Distribution event for Project ACT families at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

The team continued to show their compassion and support of fans, surprising local kids and families with a night filled of gifts, pizza, and memories

news

Browns Give Back to Northeast Ohio community through '10 Days of Giving'

The Browns reached the end of "10 Days of Giving," which strives to lift spirits of those in need throughout Northeast Ohio during the holiday season

news

Browns name 'Inspire Change Changemaker Award' after Jim Brown, honor 2022 recipients during Week 15 vs. Ravens

The Browns are dedicating their annual Changemaker Award after one of their most iconic alums in Jim Brown

news

Browns, Bridgestone Announce Winners of 3rd Annual First and Ten Grants Program

The initiative, launched in October, contributed a total of $20,000 to 10 well-deserved organizations that endeavor to make a difference in Northeast Ohio.

news

Joel Bitonio hosts children from City of Cleveland Recreation Centers at 'Shop with a Pro' event at Meijer

Bitonio and several of his Browns teammates hosted 50 kids at Meijer for a fun-filled shopping spree

news

Browns recognize 10 coaching nominees for High School Coach of the Year

All 10 coaches will be recognized with an on-field ceremony during pre-game of the Browns vs. Ravens game at FirstEnergy Stadium, and the winner will receive $4,000 for their high school football program and a custom Cleveland Browns game ball

news

Browns donate new helmets to Lou Groza Titans Youth Football

The donation was part of the Browns' "10 Days of Giving" celebration

news

Browns host 2nd "Small Business Impact Program Showcase" in partnership with JumpStart

The Browns hosted their fourth event of the year with JumpStart to help provide resources and opportunities for local small business owners

news

Browns host annual "Milk and Cookies with the Rookies" courtesy of American Dairy Association Mideast

Alex Wright and David Bell enjoyed games and cookies courtesy of American Dairy Association Mideast with over 70 kids at FirstEnergy Stadium to kickoff the Browns' "10 Days of Giving"

news

Browns, Arby's Foundation reward strong attendance for students at Franklin D. Roosevelt Elementary

Browns players joined students for fun activities, while Arby's Foundation donated $110,000 to "Stay in the Game!" Network

news

Browns Give Back hosts annual "10 Days of Giving"

Throughout "10 Days of Giving," spanning Dec. 6-15, Browns players, coaches and staff will participate in special community events and make meaningful contributions to deserving organizations or individuals

Advertising