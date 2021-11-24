Browns players team up to give back to community as holiday season begins

The holiday season has begun, and several Browns players have spent time in the last week giving back to the community and getting into the spirit of giving with Thanksgiving just days away. Players have all lent a hand throughout different places in Northeast Ohio and helped volunteers distribute thousands of clothing items, food and other gifts and every-day necessities.
More charitable events are planned over the next month, too, as the Browns attempt to make the most of the holidays. Here's what Browns players have done throughout the last week to kick off the holiday season on a warm, charitable note:
Rookies + Veterans: Gathered at Greater Cleveland Food Bank on Saturday to package and distribute over 27,000 meals for local shelters, food pantries and food sites throughout Northeast Ohio. Myles Garrett, Harrison Bryant, Greg Newsome II and several other Browns players were all in attendance and assisted volunteers as they packaged and loaded food boxes onto delivery trucks.
Myles Garrett: Teamed up with United Way of Greater Cleveland on Tuesday to fill Browns-sponsored bags with winter attire, including hats and gloves, as well as assorted school supplies, such as notebooks, pens, and pencils – which children in attendance were able to take home.
Baker Mayfield: Spent time Tuesday helping volunteers distribute thousands of turkey dinners and providing meals and helping people donate clothes. He was joined by teammates Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb, David Njoku, Denzel Ward and Jamie Gillan as well as his wife, Emily.
Malik Jackson: Donated 100 chickens Tuesday and helped distribute food in Lorain. He helped load boxes of food into the vehicles and contributed to efforts that will serve 400 families, and he was also joined by Jadeveon Clowney, Takkarist McKinley, Joe Jackson, Porter Gustin, Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai, Curtis Weaver and Sheldon Day.
Rashard Higgins: Provided a photo opportunity and autograph to anyone who brought a free turkey to a Drive & Car Show in Strongsville on Saturday.