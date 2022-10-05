Browns players visit University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center

Browns players on Tuesday delivered gift bags, smiles and memories at the University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center and UH Babies & Children's Hospital as part of Browns Give Back's continued support of the NFL Crucial Catch campaign.

Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Cade York, Michael Dunn and Jacob Phillips all took part in the visits and went room-to-room to surprise guests and caretakers.

"It's always a good experience for us," Joel Bitonio said. "Everyone here has a positive attitude, so it really puts it into perspective a lot of the time. For us, as players, it's a really good experience to get out and interact with people in the community."

The Browns haven't been able to hold an in-person visit to UH the last two years due to COVID-19 protocols. Previous "visits" were done virtually, and it was refreshing for the players and patients alike to be able to once again shake hands, share hugs and take photos together.

"I did this before COVID, and it was one of the things I liked doing as much as I could," Bitonio said. "Not being able to do it because of COVID was tough, and when I saw it on the schedule again this year, I was like, 'Oh yeah, I want to jump back in.' It's one of the things when you interact through the community where some people go through some really tough things in life, and for us to be here and hang out a little bit is a super easy experience for us. Hopefully it brightens their day, because it really brightens our day as well."

