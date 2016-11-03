News

Browns preparing for Cowboys rookie duo of Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott

Nov 03, 2016 at 08:20 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

One way or another, youth will be served Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns, a team brimming with rookies on both sides of the ball, will face two of the league's top young playmakers in Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

And for Cleveland to have a chance at notching its first win of the season, it'll take a comprehensive effort to slow Dallas' high-powered attack, which ranks fourth in yards per game and averages 28 points a contest.

"(This is the) best offense probably we have seen all year," head coach Hue Jackson said Wednesday.

Leading the charge for the Cowboys is the first-year duo of Prescott and Elliott.

Prescott, who has passed for 1,773 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions in seven games, has been impressive in relief of an injured Tony Romo.

"Oh my God," Jackson said, laughing. "He's playing extremely well. He is a young ascending player, plays with a lot of poise, runs their offense extremely well. He has done a great job. Obviously, Tony Romo isn't playing, so I think they found the right guy for their offense and fits what they do, and he has done it extremely well."

Jackson had similar praise for Elliott, the former Ohio State star whom the Cowboys selected with the fourth overall pick in the draft.

"He is good. He is really good. Obviously, I followed his career at Ohio State and he was part of the draft, but he is a tremendous football player," he said.

"He is doing well for them, obviously. He is one of the best runners in the league right now and deservingly so. He is a high draft pick playing with a good offensive line so I would expect nothing less than that."

Jackson added: "He has real contact balance. When people are hitting, he does not go down. He is very strong, a strong runner. He is faster than I think people think he is. He is very strong. He plays the game that way, and I think he has a burning desire to be really good. I know my time visiting with him that is what I found. He is very engaging that way, and I think he wants to be good, too, and he is on a good team."

And much like Elliott, who has rushed for 799 yards and five touchdowns, Prescott's success is likely also a result and reflection of well-oiled unit.

"He is playing with a tremendous supporting cast, arguably one of the best offensive lines in all of pro football, one of the best receivers (Dez Bryant) in all of pro football and one of the best tight ends (Jason Witten) in all of pro football," Jackson said.

"I'm not saying that's just what it is. It is a combination of all of those things that have made him execute at a high level. He is getting great coaching. Obviously, they have created the right environment for him so I think when you factor all those things in, you have a chance to have success. I think that's what he is doing. He's taking advantage of the opportunity."

And this weekend, the Browns will have to figure out a way to slow down him, Elliott and the rolling Cowboys. ​

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising