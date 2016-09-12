Browns QB Robert Griffin III to miss extended period of time

"It's very unfortunate, Robert came in and has worked extremely hard to learn our offense and earn the respect of his teammates," Browns coach Hue Jackson said. "This is a tough loss because everyone has seen how invested he has been in this team and his dedication to the work needed to improve his craft. We all know these are the realities of the NFL, injuries occur and you have to find ways to overcome them so they don't impede your progress. Robert will do everything in his power to rehab and get healthy but Josh McCown is on this roster for a reason and we have great confidence in him. He is more than capable. His veteran presence has been an asset to our team throughout our process of preparing for the season. We look forward to him assuming the role of the starter and leading our offensive unit."