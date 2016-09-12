News

Browns QB Robert Griffin III to miss extended period of time

Sep 12, 2016 at 07:20 AM
Clevelandbrowns.com

Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III sustained a significant injury during the team's season opener at Philadelphia on Sunday and has been placed on injured reserve.*

He is expected to miss an extended period of time during the 2016 season after medical tests on Sunday night and Monday morning revealed a fractured coracoid bone in his left shoulder. Although surgery is not required at this time, Griffin's left shoulder will be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks.

"It's very unfortunate, Robert came in and has worked extremely hard to learn our offense and earn the respect of his teammates," Browns coach Hue Jackson said. "This is a tough loss because everyone has seen how invested he has been in this team and his dedication to the work needed to improve his craft. We all know these are the realities of the NFL, injuries occur and you have to find ways to overcome them so they don't impede your progress. Robert will do everything in his power to rehab and get healthy but Josh McCown is on this roster for a reason and we have great confidence in him. He is more than capable. His veteran presence has been an asset to our team throughout our process of preparing for the season. We look forward to him assuming the role of the starter and leading our offensive unit."

Griffin signed with the Browns as a free agent in March. He completed 12 of 26 passes for 190 yards and added 37 rushing yards against the Eagles.

McCown started eight games for the Browns last season. He completed 186 of 292 passes for 2,109 yards with 12 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 93.3 rating in 2015.

  • Under the new injured reserve rules for the 2016 season, each team can designate one player to return. Designation does not need to be made until that player is able to return to practice. A player placed on injured reserve is eligible to return to practice in six weeks and must miss a minimum of eight games.
