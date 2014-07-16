Browns' quarterback competition will come down to efficiency, but play-making matters

What does Manziel need to do to win the job? First, be efficient. Demonstrate that he can keep mistakes (especially turnovers) to a minimum, which is an enormous challenge for a rookie. Second, show a firm grasp of the play-calling verbiage. This was a challenge for him during offseason workouts because the wording of the plays in the Browns' playbook is longer and more complex than what he dealt with at Texas A&M. And that would have been the case with pretty much any NFL team. Manziel must demonstrate that he has taken the time to learn the plays cold so that he can spit them out in the huddle smoothly and quickly. Third, make some of the eye-opening plays that convinced the Browns to use the 22nd overall choice on him. He doesn't need to do it constantly and he shouldn't try too hard to force something that isn't there because that's when mistakes happen. But it would help for him to look like, well, the Johnny Manziel that was so much fun to watch on Saturdays.