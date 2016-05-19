Browns RBs Isaiah Crowell, Duke Johnson brimming with confidence under Hue Jackson

Jackson has been equally clear when it comes to the team's comfort level with the backs already on the roster and why Cleveland didn't feel the need to scoop up a running back in the NFL Draft.

"I think we have some really good players there," Jackson said last month, adding Crowell and Johnson are "as good as I've seen in a while. Their talent is extreme."

Asked about those comments Wednesday, the pair described the sentiment as a "confidence booster"

"I feel like me and Duke both have what it takes to be a big threat on this level," said Crowell, who led the Browns in rushing with 706 yards and four touchdowns in 2015. "Really, it just showed me that he has great confidence in us. We want to go out there and give them all we've got."

Of course, the two are still in the process of proving themselves on the field. Jackson has said Crowell needs to be more consistent and Johnson said he wants to take full advantage of what the coaching staff asks him to do.

"There were a lot of opportunities that I had last year that I didn't make that I want to make sure I capitalize on this year both running the ball and receiving," said Johnson, who emerged as a top target in the pass game with 61 catches for 534 yards and two touchdowns.

"My main thing is always protecting the quarterback first. That is something we always preach a lot here, just making sure that we do our job as far as protection and then we get out on our routes because protecting the quarterback is the first thing."

Johnson said he and Crowell are up to the challenge.

"I just think (Jackson) has a lot of confidence in us, period, just knowing that we're going out there getting the job done," he said. "We're both two young guys they have a lot of trust in knowing that we're going to go out there every day and give our all and do our job.