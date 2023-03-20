Browns re-sign LB Jordan Kunaszyk

A four-year veteran, Kunaszyk played a career-high 15 games with the Browns last season and totaled a career-high 22 tackles with one pass breakup and a forced fumble. He mainly played special teams in the first 12 games of the season and took a heavier role in the linebacker rotation when injuries began to accumulate at the position. He was also placed on injured reserve, however, in Week 17 due to a hand injury.