Browns re-sign LB Sione Takitaki

Takitaki will enter his fifth year with the Browns after playing in 12 games last season with eight starts before suffering a torn ACL in Week 13 against the Texans. A third-round draft pick in 2019 out of BYU, he played in 15 games in each of his first three seasons in Cleveland and set a career-high with 71 tackles last year before his injury. He's recorded 176 career tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown, and has maintained a Pro Football Focus overall grade above 66.0 in each of the last three seasons.