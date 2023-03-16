Transactions

Browns re-sign LB Sione Takitaki

Takitaki built a career-best season in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury in December

Mar 16, 2023 at 03:45 PM
The Browns have re-signed LB Sione Takitaki, bringing back a key player in their front seven who produced a career-best season in 2022.

Takitaki will enter his fifth year with the Browns after playing in 12 games last season with eight starts before suffering a torn ACL in Week 13 against the Texans. A third-round draft pick in 2019 out of BYU, he played in 15 games in each of his first three seasons in Cleveland and set a career-high with 71 tackles last year before his injury. He's recorded 176 career tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown, and has maintained a Pro Football Focus overall grade above 66.0 in each of the last three seasons.

"Taki is a physical player who plays the game hard," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's a great teammate. He was playing at a high level for us last year prior to his injury and he's working his tail off to make a full recovery."

Takitaki will remain near the top of the Browns depth chart with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jacob Phillips. LBs Tony Fields II, Sam Kamara and Storey Jackson are also on the roster.

