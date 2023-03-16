Browns re-sign LB Sione Takitaki

The Browns have re-signed LB Sione Takitaki, bringing back a key player in their front seven who produced a career-best season in 2022.
Takitaki will enter his fifth year with the Browns after playing in 12 games last season with eight starts before suffering a torn ACL in Week 13 against the Texans. A third-round draft pick in 2019 out of BYU, he played in 15 games in each of his first three seasons in Cleveland and set a career-high with 71 tackles last year before his injury. He's recorded 176 career tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown, and has maintained a Pro Football Focus overall grade above 66.0 in each of the last three seasons.
"Taki is a physical player who plays the game hard," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's a great teammate. He was playing at a high level for us last year prior to his injury and he's working his tail off to make a full recovery."
Takitaki will remain near the top of the Browns depth chart with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jacob Phillips. LBs Tony Fields II, Sam Kamara and Storey Jackson are also on the roster.
Check out photos of LB Sione Takitaki, who signed an extension with the Browns after spending his first four NFL seasons in Cleveland