Browns re-sign Michael Dunn, Thomas Graham Jr., Ben Stille

All three players finished last season on the Browns' roster

Apr 17, 2023 at 11:08 AM
The Cleveland Browns have made the following transactions:

Signed (3):

G Michael Dunn

CB Thomas Graham Jr. (exclusive rights player)

DT Ben Stille (exclusive rights player)

Dunn has appeared in 28 career games with four starts since initially joining the Browns in 2020. He appeared in eight games last season with two starts as an extra offensive lineman. The Maryland product was originally signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and also spent time in the XFL and AAF.

Graham appeared in seven games with the Browns in 2022 and recorded six tackles. Originally a sixth-round pick by Chicago in 2021, Graham appeared in four games as a rookie with the Bears. The Oregon product was initially signed to the Browns' active roster from the Bears' practice squad on Sept. 13, 2022.

Stille (pronounced still-EE) appeared in seven games as a rookie in 2022. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Miami, he appeared in one game with the Dolphins before being signed to the Browns' active roster from the Dolphins' practice squad on Nov. 16, 2022. The Nebraska product appeared in six games with one start with the Browns.

