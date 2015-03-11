Browns re-sign WR Marlon Moore

The Browns have re-signed wide receiver and top special teams contributor Marlon Moore, general manager Ray Farmer announced Wednesday.

Moore, 27, appeared in 13 games and was the team's leading kickoff returner with an average of 24.8 yards on his 13 attempts. His long return of 32 yards came during the second half of Cleveland's victory over the New Orleans Saints.

As a gunner, Moore compiled 10 special-teams tackles, a total that ranked fourth on the team. He had a season-high three and forced a fumble against the Indianapolis Colts in December.

Moore's career began as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins, where he spent three seasons. In 2013, he split his time with the San Francisco 49ers and Dolphins before landing with the Browns in July 2014.