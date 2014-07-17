Browns reach capacity for 2014 Family Day at University of Akron's InfoCision Stadium

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns reached their registration capacity for 2014 Family Day, which will be hosted Saturday, Aug. 2 at University of Akron's InfoCision Stadium. Browns fans collected more than 25,000 free tickets less than 10 hours following the public release on Thursday at 10 a.m.

"We are thrilled with our fans' immediate response and that University of Akron's InfoCision Stadium will be an exciting, dynamic atmosphere for our players, coaches and phenomenal fans.

"We are striving to create memorable experiences for Browns fans, and certainly, along with engaging pre-game and postgame activities, our Family Day is shaping up to be a tremendous day for all involved."

Fans who were unable to secure tickets to Family Day are encouraged to visit www.ClevelandBrowns.com and register for free tickets to Browns training camp practice sessions.

When the Browns compete in Akron, it will mark the first time Family Day has extended outside of Cleveland, allowing fans from Akron and beyond to enjoy live Browns action. Since 1946, Cleveland has played 19 preseason games in Akron, with the most recent exhibition contest drawing 30,751 fans on Sept. 8, 1973.

The 2014 Cleveland Browns Family Day is in association with University Hospitals and College Advantage.

Cleveland Browns PNC Bank Debit Card holders can gain early access to Family Day at 10 a.m. by showing their cards and tickets at Gate 1, located at the southwest corner of the stadium. Each Cleveland Browns PNC Bank Debit Card will allow a maximum of five ticketed guests.

The Cleveland Browns 2014 training camp will feature 13 free public practices at the team's facility in Berea, beginning July 26, as well as free admittance to the team's scrimmage during Family Day at InfoCision Stadium in Akron on Aug. 2.

All practices at the team's Berea training facility and Family Day in Akron are free to fans, who may now register online and print a ticket for admission by visiting www.ClevelandBrowns.com/BrownsCamp14.

In 2013, a total of 56,306 fans attended Browns training camp when combining the 13 open practices at the Browns training facility in Berea and Family Night. Training camp practices at the facility last year averaged 2,475 fans per session, the second-highest average since 2005, bolstered by a Berea training camp-record 4,466 fans on Sunday, July 28.

Cleveland Browns Training Camp is presented by Northeast Ohio Ford Dealers, in association with University Hospitals and Discount Drug Mart.

Browns fans may call Browns guest services (440-891-5050) for more information on training camp registration and practice times. Details are also available at www.ClevelandBrowns.com/BrownsCamp14, on Twitter by messaging @BrownsFanSquad or e-mailing tickets@ClevelandBrowns.com.