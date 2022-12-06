Browns recognize 4 Northeast Ohio High Schools for OHSAA State Championship victories

The Browns are proud to recognize four Northeast Ohio high schools for winning their respective divisions in the OHSAA State Championships at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

South Range, Canfield, St. Edward and Glenville each advanced to the final round and triumphed in the championship game, showcasing the strong batch of football talent throughout the region on OHSAA's biggest stage.

South Range defeated Ironton 53-27 in the Division V Championship behind a big day from RB Blake Ewert, who rushed 19 times for 143 yards and one touchdown, and Shane Lindstrom, who caught six passes for 176 yards and one touchdown. QB Billy Skripac completed 13 of 25 pass attempts for three touchdowns. Bailey Ryan tallied two sacks for the defense, and Jimmy Powell snagged an interception.

Canfield defeated Bloom-Carroll, 35-14, in the Division III Championship behind an explosive performance from QB Broc Lowry, who rushed 24 times for 121 yards and totaled three rushing touchdowns. Lowry also completed 10 of 17 passes for 95 yards and one touchdown and even caught a 69-yard touchdown from Paul Bindas. Lowry totaled 190 all-purpose yards. Caden Kohout chipped in on defense with a tackle for a loss, forced fumble and an interception.

St. Edward took down Springfield in the Division I Championship with a 28-14 win behind a 172-yard day from RB Marvin Bell, who also added two rushing touchdowns. QB Casey Bullock completed eight of his 13 pass attempts for one touchdown. Defensively, Wyatt Gedeon and Michael Kilbane combined for 6.5 sacks, and Troy Regovich added two more.