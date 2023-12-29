Browns rely on run game to balance out their offensive success against the Jets

Hunt now has nine touchdowns this year, which leads the Browns. He likes it when the offense is more balanced and not one-dimensional. Before Thursday's game, the Browns failed to rush for over 100 yards since Week 12 against the Broncos.

"I think the O-line did a great job at making lanes for us," Hunt said. "We stuck with the run. Joe Flacco had a good game spreading the ball and the run game opened up."

The Browns running backs praised the offensive line for their stellar play Thursday against a stout Jets defensive front. The Browns offensive line helped the team average 4.5 yards per carry on Thursday. They were also 50 percent on converting third downs, which the offensive line helped in not only run blocking but also passing.

"I just feel like coach called a good game, and we were prepared," T Geron Christian said. "We were clicking today and last week, too, but today was definitely different."

When the Browns have their run game and pass game going, their offense is difficult to stop. The last time the Browns ran for over 100 yards and 200 passing yards in the same game was in Week 10 against the Ravens, when the Browns won the game 33-31.