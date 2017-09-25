Browns remain upbeat amid disappointing ​start: 'I think this team is very resilient'

The Browns did not expect to go winless in September.

But that's "where we are," head coach Hue Jackson said after Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Colts. "It's what we've earned."

After Cleveland dropped to 0-3 when a late rally fall short in Indianapolis, Jackson expressed his disappointment in a start neither he nor a young team envisioned.

"None of us like losing. There is a human element we all deal with. I mean, let's be honest, that's there," Jackson said Monday when asked about his group's morale, "but I think this team is very resilient and I think they'll keep working. I know they will."

If anything, the Browns proved as much in Indianapolis. They fell behind by three touchdowns early but didn't fold. They tightened up on defense after halftime— allowing three points and 75 yards — and cut the deficit to three points with two minutes to play.

And though it was too little, too late, rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer said in his postgame news conference that it reflected the collective character of him and his teammates.

"This locker room is one that fights. This locker room is one that's never going to give up, and no game's ever over for us," said Kizer, who also took ownership of Cleveland's offensive struggles and spoke of the need for "sustainable" offensive play.

Kizer reiterated that approach after watching film of the game, saying the Browns are "right where we want to be."

"We just don't have the W's to support it. We are driving the ball down the field. We know on offense if we take away one simple thing, and that is turnovers, we are the offense we want to be," added Kizer, who described an upbeat locker room amid a bumpy start.