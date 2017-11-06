Browns reward 'warrior' Joe Thomas, make him one of NFL's highest-paid O-linemen

The Browns recently rewarded left tackle Joe Thomas with a raise that will make him one of the NFL's highest-paid offensive linemen in 2018.

Thomas, who is out for the season after suffering a triceps injury Week 7 against the Titans, will play in his 12th NFL season, all with the Browns, in 2018, the final year on his deal.

Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said discussions for the raise began weeks ago and were unaffected by Thomas' injury.

"We were able to sit with him, thought it was the right thing to do by him. He has been a warrior," Brown said. "He obviously had played at a very high level for a very long time and represents a tremendous amount for this organization. (Head Coach) Hue (Jackson), (Owner) Jimmy (Haslam) and myself, the rest of the staff, the entire organization just appreciates the heck out of him and what he has given to the organization."

Thomas' injury ended an unrivaled, historic stretch of 10,363 consecutive snaps played, a streak that spanned 10 seasons. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 draft has 167 starts and 10 Pro Bowl appearances, numbers that make many believe his next stop after his time in Cleveland will be Canton as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.