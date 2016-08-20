Browns rookie DE Carl Nassib letting his play speak for itself

Carl Nassib was a man of few words postgame Thursday night. Instead, the Browns rookie defensive end lets his play on the field speak for itself.

That's exactly what Nassib did in a 24-13 loss to the Falcons and in an otherwise subpar performance from a defense still taking shape.

Nassib notched a sack, fumble recovery, and pass breakup in which he used his 6-foot-7 frame to tip the ball at the line of scrimmage.

But Nassib, whom the Browns drafted in the third round to help bolster its run defense and pass rush, played down the impressive display.

"I don't really care about stats," he said. "I just want to win games and help my team more next time."

Make no doubt about it, though: the former Penn State standout and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year continues to shine this preseason despite missing time in the spring because of a leg injury. It's as if he never skipped a beat.

In his rookie debut at Green Bay last Friday, he recorded his first NFL sack, a tackle-for-loss and applied plenty of pressure on the Packers quarterbacks.

"I went into wanting to gain experience and learn stuff and I think I did that today," Nassib said last week, adding, "I went out and I just tried to do my job every play as hard and fast as I could every time."

That approach has served him well so far, and it could mean more playing time in the near future.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said that's a decision he and the coaching staff will make only after careful evaluation. After all, it's only now the third week of the preseason.