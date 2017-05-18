News

Browns rookie RB Matthew Dayes motivated by NFL Draft experience

May 18, 2017 at 02:56 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

Matthew Dayes couldn't watch it any longer. It was the third day of the 2017 NFL Draft, and the former N.C. State running back thought he would've heard his name called by then.

"After the fourth round I just stopped watching," said Dayes, who was ultimately scooped up by the Browns with the second-to-last pick in the draft.

"I was so upset. I mean, it's a feeling I don't want anyone to ever have. It was so bad. But I have the opportunity now so I'm ready to show what I've got."

It's an approach that could serve Dayes well following the Browns' rookie minicamp this past weekend, where he spoke of balancing a chip on his shoulder with a deep sense gratitude toward the team for extending the opportunity to make good on a longtime dream.

Asked of that dynamic, head coach Hue Jackson nodded his head and smiled. "He wanted to go earlier. Those things happen," he said. "Hopefully, he keeps that chip on all season and he'll show us why we drafted him. That's what this is all about."

Dayes was a four-year player at N.C. State, totaling 2,856 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns. He had his most productive season in 2016, running for 1,166 yards and 10 touchdowns while catching 32 passes for 267 yards.

Dayes, who grew familiar with the Browns' coaching staff at the Senior Bowl in January, said he'll do whatever Jackson asks of him. "I catch the ball really well, I don't think any running back in the draft class can catch the ball as well as I do," he said. "I run really good routes at receiver, I can pass protect, I run the ball hard. I'm a four-down back."

Long before he became a standout at N.C. State, Dayes moved with his mother to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from Jamaica when he 5 years old. He started playing football in the city's streets with his friends when he realized he might have a future in the sport. His mother, concerned about the environment of the schools in the area, sent him across the county in hopes her son would fully realize his potential in a more conducive setting.

"I hated it there but as it kept going, if felt more comfortable out there," Dayes said. "Being out there changed my life, it gave me so many opportunities."

Dayes shined, becoming a three-star recruit at Cypress Bay High School and the Broward County High School Football Player of the Year.

Now, he's set to make the most of this chance in Cleveland -- regardless of how he got here.

"I'm just ready to get out there and show the coaches and everyone that I'm a really good player," he said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising