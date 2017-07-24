News

Browns rookies, QBs report to training camp

Jul 24, 2017 at 03:26 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

The Browns rookie class, including first-round picks Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers and David Njoku, reported to training camp Monday morning.

The trio of first-round NFL Draft picks, 17 other rookies, Cleveland's four quarterbacks (Cody Kessler, Brock Osweiler, DeShone Kizer, and Kevin Hogan) and players dealing with injuries are the first wave of players to check in to the club's Berea headquarters. Veterans such as Joe Thomas, Joe Haden, Jamie Collins and Christian Kirksey are set to report Wednesday morning.

The Browns open training camp Thursday, their second under head coach Hue Jackson. Following a 1-15 season, the Browns are poised to improve after fortifying their offensive line and curating a widely-acclaimed draft class.

Garrett, the talented defensive end and No. 1 overall pick, is expected to play a key role after totaling 31 sacks in three years at Texas A&M. Peppers and Njoku, too, find themselves poised to earn starting roles in the coming weeks.

The Browns open their 2017 against the Steelers on Sept. 10 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising