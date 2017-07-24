Browns rookies, QBs report to training camp

The Browns rookie class, including first-round picks Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers and David Njoku, reported to training camp Monday morning.

The trio of first-round NFL Draft picks, 17 other rookies, Cleveland's four quarterbacks (Cody Kessler, Brock Osweiler, DeShone Kizer, and Kevin Hogan) and players dealing with injuries are the first wave of players to check in to the club's Berea headquarters. Veterans such as Joe Thomas, Joe Haden, Jamie Collins and Christian Kirksey are set to report Wednesday morning.

The Browns open training camp Thursday, their second under head coach Hue Jackson. Following a 1-15 season, the Browns are poised to improve after fortifying their offensive line and curating a widely-acclaimed draft class.

Garrett, the talented defensive end and No. 1 overall pick, is expected to play a key role after totaling 31 sacks in three years at Texas A&M. Peppers and Njoku, too, find themselves poised to earn starting roles in the coming weeks.