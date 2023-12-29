QB Joe Flacco throws for over 300 yards for fourth straight game vs. Jets

The Browns clinched a spot in the playoffs as they defeated the Jets 37-20 on Thursday Night Football. The first half was action-packed, with 51 total points scored between the Browns and Jets; however, the second half only saw six total points scored on a made field goal by each team. Regardless of a stagnant second half, the Browns improved to 11-5 on the season and 8-1 at home.

Here are the key figures from Thursday's win.

127 — The Browns rushed for 127 net yards on 28 attempts. It was the first time the Browns rushed for over 100 yards since Nov. 26 against the Broncos.

121— RB Jerome Ford totaled 121 total yards in Thursday's win. He had 64 rushing yards and 57 receiving yards. He also scored two touchdowns.

309 — QB Joe Flacco threw for 309 yards and completed 19 of 29 passes. It's the fourth game in a row Flacco threw for over 300 yards.

61 — WR Elijah Moore caught five passes for 61 yards and scored a touchdown in the first half. Moore didn't play in the second half due to a head injury.

134 — In Thursday's matchup, TE David Njoku caught six passes for 134 receiving yards. It's the second-highest yards he had in a game in his career.

7 — The Browns defense had seven pass deflections in Thursday's contest. No Jets receiver had over 50 yards receiving.

0 — The Browns offensive line didn't give up any sacks to a Jets defense who has 41 sacks on the season.

2 — The Browns recorded two sacks Thursday from DE Myles Garrett and DE Alex Wright. It was Garrett's first sack since Week 11.

8 — The Browns tackled the Jets eight times for a loss of yards in Thursday's contest.