Browns run game poised and focused entering two-game home stand

The Browns run game had a lackluster performance during the team's West Coast road trip. As they return to Cleveland for a two-game home stand, the running game will look to get back on track.

On their West Coast trip, the Browns' running backs rushed 39 attempts for 174 yards. The team failed to score any rushing touchdowns during their trip, marking the first time since Week 4.

"We just have to get back to ourselves," RB Pierre Strong Jr. said. "As you can see, we haven't been ourselves running the ball. We haven't been running as well as we can. Being back at home and getting back comfortable with movements, we will get back rolling."

In Week 12 against the Broncos, the Browns entered the day going against a run defense that was the worst in the league. At the time, the Broncos' run defense had given up the most rushing yards this season with 1,600, and teams averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

Despite the Broncos struggling to stop the run, the Browns only ran the ball 24 times and only 16 times with their running backs. RB Jerome Ford averaged 7.2 yards per carry on nine attempts.

In Week 13 against the Rams, the Browns went against an inconsistent Rams defensive front. Entering the game, the Rams had 25 sacks on the season, which was 21st in the league. They were 16th in rushing yards allowed this season with 1,246. They also allowed 11 rushing touchdowns on the season, which ranked 11th in the league.