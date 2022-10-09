Browns run out of gas in 4th quarter in loss to Chargers

The Browns fell to the Chargers, 30-28, on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, bringing their record to 2-3 and extending their losing streak to two games.

Similar to their Week 5 shootout last season in Los Angeles, the Browns and Chargers once again exchanged touchdown blows for the bulk of the afternoon. The Browns led 21-17 at halftime, but didn't have enough firepower to keep pace in the second half with the Chargers, who scored 13 points in the final two quarters.

Cleveland scored just seven points in the second half, which came from a 2-yard touchdown from Kareem Hunt in the third quarter. The Browns threatened to score again in the final minutes, but an interception from QB Jacoby Brissett spoiled the drive.

It still wasn't the last chance the Browns had to win the game. The Chargers turned the ball over on fourth-and-2 from their own 46-yard line, giving the Browns excellent field position with 1:10 left. Brissett threw three incompletions, however, and Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal to give the Chargers possession and kneel-downs to finish the game.

Moment of the game: The Browns were moving the football well on offense in the final few minutes and reached the Chargers' 9-yard line, but Brissett threw an interception to Bryce Callahan in the end zone on third-and-7 with just under three minutes left. The scoring opportunity was the best the Browns had in the fourth quarter, but Brissett's costly pass ended the opportunity to jump back ahead.

Player of the game: Once again, it's Chubb, who continues to torch every defense that tries to stop him. With 17 carries for 134 yards, Chubb topped 100 rushing yards for the fourth time already this season and should once again be near the top, if not leading the NFL's rushing leaderboard after Week 5. His 7.9 yards per carry total was his highest in a game this season.

Stat of the game: 908, which was the total combined yardage between both teams. The Browns compiled 443 of those yards, while the Chargers had 465 yards. Also of note — RB Austin Ekeler entered Week 5 with a game-high 60 yards this season and rushed for a career-high 173 yards against the Browns.

The game was decided when: York's game-winning 54-yard kick sailed right of the uprights. It was the rookie's second missed field goal of the game, with his other miss happening from 45 yards in the second quarter.