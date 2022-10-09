Postgame Recap

Delivered By

Browns run out of gas in 4th quarter in loss to Chargers

The Browns had two opportunities to reclaim the lead against the Chargers in the fourth quarter but squandered both of them

Oct 09, 2022 at 04:08 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns fell to the Chargers, 30-28, on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, bringing their record to 2-3 and extending their losing streak to two games.

Similar to their Week 5 shootout last season in Los Angeles, the Browns and Chargers once again exchanged touchdown blows for the bulk of the afternoon. The Browns led 21-17 at halftime, but didn't have enough firepower to keep pace in the second half with the Chargers, who scored 13 points in the final two quarters.

Cleveland scored just seven points in the second half, which came from a 2-yard touchdown from Kareem Hunt in the third quarter. The Browns threatened to score again in the final minutes, but an interception from QB Jacoby Brissett spoiled the drive.

It still wasn't the last chance the Browns had to win the game. The Chargers turned the ball over on fourth-and-2 from their own 46-yard line, giving the Browns excellent field position with 1:10 left. Brissett threw three incompletions, however, and Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal to give the Chargers possession and kneel-downs to finish the game.

Moment of the game: The Browns were moving the football well on offense in the final few minutes and reached the Chargers' 9-yard line, but Brissett threw an interception to Bryce Callahan in the end zone on third-and-7 with just under three minutes left. The scoring opportunity was the best the Browns had in the fourth quarter, but Brissett's costly pass ended the opportunity to jump back ahead.

Player of the game: Once again, it's Chubb, who continues to torch every defense that tries to stop him. With 17 carries for 134 yards, Chubb topped 100 rushing yards for the fourth time already this season and should once again be near the top, if not leading the NFL's rushing leaderboard after Week 5. His 7.9 yards per carry total was his highest in a game this season.

Stat of the game: 908, which was the total combined yardage between both teams. The Browns compiled 443 of those yards, while the Chargers had 465 yards. Also of note — RB Austin Ekeler entered Week 5 with a game-high 60 yards this season and rushed for a career-high 173 yards against the Browns.

The game was decided when: York's game-winning 54-yard kick sailed right of the uprights. It was the rookie's second missed field goal of the game, with his other miss happening from 45 yards in the second quarter.

What's next?: The Browns will be back at FirstEnergy Stadium next Sunday for Week 6 against the Patriots. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.

Photos: Week 5 - Chargers at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Chargers in Week 5

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Dakota Allen (56) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The special team during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Dawg Dash during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Dawg Dash during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Dawg Dash during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Dawg Dash during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A player during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
