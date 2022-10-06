Browns know they must be 'locked in' to battle against Justin Herbert

The Browns defense ranks a respectable 13th in the NFL in pass defense, but much of that success has been pass clouded by struggles in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland has allowed a league-worst 12.5 points per game in the final 15 minutes, and the late-game pains are one big reason why the Browns are 2-2 and not 4-0 — both losses happened after opponents scored game-winning points in the final minutes.

The Browns must improve in the fourth quarter for them to not only improve their odds against Herbert, but other high-powered offenses such as the Ravens, Bengals, Dolphins, Bills and Buccaneers — all opponents the Browns will play in the next two months.

"Just staying locked in for 60 minutes and just having that killer mentality," safety Grant Delpit said. "We have a standard to uphold if we want to be a top-five or No. 1 defense. We have to stick together and play four quarters."

The group needs all the help they can find, and they might just get that this week on the injury front.

Pro Bowl edge rusher Myles Garrett returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since he was in a car accident on Sept. 26. He missed Week 4 against the Falcons due to a sprained shoulder and strained biceps and other bruises from the accident, but when asked if Garrett will be available Sunday, Woods said "I think so."

DE Jadeveon Clowney also didn't rule himself out for the game, and CB Greedy Williams practiced for the first time since the season began Wednesday after he was designated for return from injured reserve.

Neither player is a lock to play Sunday, but either of their returns would bring a lift to the defense.

No matter who's available, the Browns know they have a formidable test ahead, and they're looking to avoid a similar result from the one that transpired against the Chargers almost exactly one year ago.