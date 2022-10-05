Myles Garrett returns to practice

Garrett, a three-time Pro Bowler, did not play in the Browns' Week 4 loss against the Falcons. He said Friday that he was "feeling a lot better", but the decision to play was ultimately up to the team's medical staff.

Stefanski didn't say to what extent Garrett will be able to practice Wednesday or this week.

"I haven't seen him practice yet," he said. "He's worked out on the side, so I'll get to watch him today and obviously get a good feel for where he is."

Garrett totaled three sacks in the first three games of the season and is one sack away from breaking Clay Matthews' (62) all-time franchise sack record. He and the Browns' other Pro Bowl edge rusher, Jadeveon Clowney, missed the Week 4 game, a 23-20 loss to the Falcons.

Clowney remained sidelined from practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury and has missed the last two games.