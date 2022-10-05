Team Coverage

Presented by

Myles Garrett returns to practice

Garrett was back at practice Wednesday for the first time since he suffered injuries in a car accident

Oct 05, 2022 at 01:56 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

100522_Myles

The Browns welcomed back their biggest defensive leader Wednesday in their first practice of Week 5.

Myles Garrett was back on the practice fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the first time since he suffered a shoulder sprain and biceps strain in a car accident last week.

"Good to have Myles (back), even in just the walkthroughs," head coach Kevin Stefanski said before practice. "Just having his presence and having him in meetings, he's a big part of what we do. It's good to have him back out there."

Garrett, a three-time Pro Bowler, did not play in the Browns' Week 4 loss against the Falcons. He said Friday that he was "feeling a lot better", but the decision to play was ultimately up to the team's medical staff.

Stefanski didn't say to what extent Garrett will be able to practice Wednesday or this week.

"I haven't seen him practice yet," he said. "He's worked out on the side, so I'll get to watch him today and obviously get a good feel for where he is."

Garrett totaled three sacks in the first three games of the season and is one sack away from breaking Clay Matthews' (62) all-time franchise sack record. He and the Browns' other Pro Bowl edge rusher, Jadeveon Clowney, missed the Week 4 game, a 23-20 loss to the Falcons.

Clowney remained sidelined from practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury and has missed the last two games.

CB Greedy Williams, who had been on injured reserve since Sept. 9, was also designated for reinstatement and will return to practice Wednesday.

Related Links

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 4

Check out the best photos from the Browns game against the Falcons yesterday by the Browns photo team

Running back Nick Chubb (24), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75), Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
1 / 45

Running back Nick Chubb (24), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75), Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
2 / 45

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
3 / 45

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
4 / 45

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) and the defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
5 / 45

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) and the defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
6 / 45

Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) and Kyle Pitts after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
7 / 45

Tight end David Njoku (85) and Kyle Pitts after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
8 / 45

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
9 / 45

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
10 / 45

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
11 / 45

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
12 / 45

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
13 / 45

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
14 / 45

Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
15 / 45

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
A fan before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
16 / 45

A fan before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
17 / 45

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
18 / 45

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
19 / 45

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
20 / 45

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
21 / 45

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
22 / 45

The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66), Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7), Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) and Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
23 / 45

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66), Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7), Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) and Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
24 / 45

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
25 / 45

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
26 / 45

Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
27 / 45

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
28 / 45

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
29 / 45

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
30 / 45

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
31 / 45

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
32 / 45

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
33 / 45

Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
34 / 45

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
35 / 45

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
36 / 45

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
37 / 45

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
38 / 45

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
39 / 45

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
40 / 45

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
41 / 45

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
42 / 45

Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
43 / 45

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
44 / 45

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
45 / 45

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Greedy Williams 'feels great' to be back in practice

Williams returned to practice Wednesday from a hamstring injury that's sidelined him since the beginning of the season

news

Browns discuss early 4th-down play call vs. Falcons, strive to eliminate mistakes in all areas

The Browns didn't execute in the critical moments of a narrow loss

news

Three Browns players to don international helmet stickers to celebrate league-wide diversity

David Njoku, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Hjalte Froholdt will each don a helmet sticker of their home nation's flag for Weeks 4 and 5

news

Alex Wright eager to show growth in possible elevated role in Week 4

Wright could see his biggest role yet with the Browns in Atlanta due to injuries to Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney

news

Myles Garrett 'feeling a lot better' after car accident

Garrett did not practice this week after the accident but is still hoping to play Sunday against the Falcons

news

Success in run game fueling Browns' offensive growth

The Browns' offense has been one of the most efficient groups in the league, and the success all starts with the run

news

Jacob Phillips looks to 'play loose and play fast' in new starting LB role

Phillips will replace Anthony Walker Jr. as the starting middle linebacker

news

Anthony Walker Jr. ruled out for season

Walker suffered a torn quad tendon and was carted off in Thursday night's game against the Steelers

news

Social media reacts to another huge performance from Nick Chubb

Chubb continued his torrid start to 2022 on a primetime stage

news

Jacoby Brissett believes Browns moved toward 'what we want this offense to look like'

Brissett executed the Browns' offensive blueprint and provided a silver lining from a difficult loss

news

Secondary working to get 'everyone on the same page' after Week 2 miscues

The group is emphasizing over-communication after it allowed several game-changing plays due to coverage confusion against the Jets

Advertising