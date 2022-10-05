Myles Garrett returns to practice

The Browns welcomed back their biggest defensive leader Wednesday in their first practice of Week 5.
Myles Garrett was back on the practice fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the first time since he suffered a shoulder sprain and biceps strain in a car accident last week.
"Good to have Myles (back), even in just the walkthroughs," head coach Kevin Stefanski said before practice. "Just having his presence and having him in meetings, he's a big part of what we do. It's good to have him back out there."
Garrett, a three-time Pro Bowler, did not play in the Browns' Week 4 loss against the Falcons. He said Friday that he was "feeling a lot better", but the decision to play was ultimately up to the team's medical staff.
Stefanski didn't say to what extent Garrett will be able to practice Wednesday or this week.
"I haven't seen him practice yet," he said. "He's worked out on the side, so I'll get to watch him today and obviously get a good feel for where he is."
Garrett totaled three sacks in the first three games of the season and is one sack away from breaking Clay Matthews' (62) all-time franchise sack record. He and the Browns' other Pro Bowl edge rusher, Jadeveon Clowney, missed the Week 4 game, a 23-20 loss to the Falcons.
Clowney remained sidelined from practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury and has missed the last two games.
CB Greedy Williams, who had been on injured reserve since Sept. 9, was also designated for reinstatement and will return to practice Wednesday.
