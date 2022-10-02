3 Big Takeaways: Costly mistakes early and late lead Browns to disappointment against Falcons

2. Browns liked being aggressive, but didn't execute

No point of the game truly was arguably more important for the Browns than the missed red zone opportunities in the first half, so let's break them down a bit more.

The Browns looked smooth on their first drive up until the last play. Brissett had an instant connection with TE David Njoku for gains of 20- and 25-yards, while RB Nick Chubb had gained 11 yards on his first run of the day.

So Stefanski felt confident when the Browns advanced to the Falcons' 2-yard line. Chubb was stopped for a 2-yard loss on third-down, and Stefanski turned to Brissett to pass on fourth-and-3. Brissett looked for Njoku again, but he had defenders all around him, and the pass never had a chance.

Stefanski felt good about the play because of how well Brissett looked to open the game.

"We wanted to score sevens in the red zone," Stefanski said. "We really felt like we could. We tried to run it on that third down and got knocked back, which was unfortunate, but we just didn't come away with points, and that falls squarely on me."

On the final drive before the half, the Browns were on the move again and reached the Falcons' 1-yard line. Stefanski called a run play that was stuffed at the line on first down and switched to a pass play on second down, but a holding penalty moved the Browns back another 10 yards.

Two more incompletions led to a 29-yard field goal from Cade York, but there was still a sense of disappointment that the Browns couldn't score a touchdown before the penalty.

"You wish you could do something different because of the result," Stefanski said. "We felt good about the plays when they're not there. You're not thinking you're coming away with a holding penalty. You're thinking you're coming away with a third-and-1."

Brissett said he was fine with the Browns staying aggressive on the first drive and throughout the game. Those high-risk, high-reward plays have worked for the Browns before, but they still need to be better offensively for those decisions to consistently pay off as they should.

"We've been going for a lot of fourth downs, and we've been getting it," Brissett said. "We respect Kevin for giving us that trust … They trust us to go for it, and we just have to convert it, and we will."

3. Frustrated, but no need to panic

The Browns had an opportunity to remain in sole possession of first place in the AFC North and lost it.

Frustrating? Absolutely. But they still remain on even ground with the rest of the division. The Ravens squandered a 17-point lead and lost to the Bills. The Steelers allowed a touchdown in the final 30 seconds to lose to the Jets. The Bengals picked up only their first win of the season Thursday, but still remain in fourth in the division.

After a loss like Sunday's, it's obvious the Browns still have a lot of progress to build to be able to consistently stay ahead of those teams in the division, but with the results elsewhere in the division, the loss isn't as costly as it may feel.